Mancherial: Accused dies in police station, kin cry foul

A youngster, who was summoned to the police station after being accused of assaulting his uncle, died after a sudden bout of epilepsy while he was in the Bellampalli II Town police station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Mancherial: A youngster, who was summoned to the police station after being accused of assaulting his uncle, died after a sudden bout of epilepsy while he was in the Bellampalli II Town police station on Monday. However, his family members have alleged that he died after being beaten up by the police.

Police said Keerthi Anji, 28, from the Railway Station area in the town, died after suffering seizures due to epilepsy in the station. He was summoned to the station for interrogation after being booked for allegedly assaulting his uncle on Sunday evening. He was addicted to liquor and two cases were registered against him in the past.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan inspected the police station and found out about the incident. He said that Anji had bouts of epilepsy as shown in CCTV footage recorded in the police station. Policemen who were discharging duties performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation in a bid to save his life. Anji was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

Meanwhile, Anji’s parents staged a protest at a mortuary in Mancherial demanding action against the police. They showed photographs of his injuries, allegedly caused by the police, to a judge Ajay Kumar who was present at the postmortem of the body.

