Meritorious students felicitated by Collector in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 07:52 PM

Collector Santosh along with DEO Yadaiah felicitates students who achieved 10 GPA in results of Class X, in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that it was laudable that the district fared well in results of Class X. He along with District Educational Officer S Yadavaiah felicitated six students belonging to Telangana Social Welfare Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli for achieving 10 Grade Points Average (GPA) in the results, here on Thursday.

Santosh said that efforts were being made to provide stress-free education to the students of government schools. He was all praise for Inala Saidulu, principal TSWR CoE for playing a vital role in outstanding performance of the pupils. He asked parents to join their wards in state-run schools and to extend cooperation to the management for laying a bright future for their children.

Altati Vinay, Bollam Abhinay, Jadi Jaswanth, Chigiri Vinay Kumar, Jangampelli Pranay Charan and Bhukya Shashivardhan were honored by the Collector.