Mancherial: BJP leader’s supporters demand cancellation of ticket to Sridevi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:32 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Mancherial: Activists and followers of BJP leader Koyyala Emaji staged a rasta-roko demanding cancellation of the ticket given to A Sridevi by the party at Lambadi Thanda village in Bellampalli mandal on Sunday.

The activists led by leaders such as Keshav Reddy, Ajmeera Srinivas, Dudi Prakash, Sathyanarayana Reddy blocked the traffic for a while, causing inconvenience to motorists. The leaders said that it was regrettable that the party did not allocate the ticket to Emaji who was striving for the growth of the party for eight years.

They wondered as to how Sridevi, who joined the party a month ago, got the ticket. They wanted an answer from the party over the decision. They opined that the party would bear the brunt of the unilateral move.

The leaders further said that fielding Sridevi would help Opposition parties and found fault with the party for ignoring surveys and reports based on which selection of nominee should have been done.