Telangana: Man arrested in hit and run case in Mancherial

A private employee was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly killing two girls by rashly driving his car and speeding off in Jannaram mandal centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Mancherial: A private employee was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly killing two girls by rashly driving his car and speeding off in Jannaram mandal centre on Monday.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector P Sathish Kumar said Budde Dilip, a native of CCC in Naspur mandal was apprehended after identifying the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage. Dilip was produced before a court. A case was registered against Dilip under the Section 304 (A) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Pupparla Ganganna sustained minor injuries while his daughter Rahitya (15) and her friend Tarala Sathwika (18) received fatal injuries when Dilip’s car hit their bike the other day. Rahitya and Sathwika succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital of Karimnagar on Monday.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death by cousin at IS Sadan