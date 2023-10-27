Unaccounted cash Rs 3 lakh seized in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: Unaccounted cash Rs 3 lakh was seized during a vehicle check conducted at Lambaditanda village in Bellampali mandal on Friday.

Tallagurijala Sub-Inspector Gopathi Naresh said that Darawath Devaji of Metpalli village was found to be carrying the cash without relevant receipts at the time of the vehicle check. The cash was handed over to a flying squad team for further action.

Cash above Rs 50,000 would be seized if possessors failed to show relevant receipts, police cautioned.