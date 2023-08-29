Mancherial: Doctors leave surgical cotton inside body of woman during surgery, removed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Mancherial: In an instance that highlighted negligence, doctors of Government General Hospital left a surgical cotton inside the body of a woman on whom they conducted a caesarian section.

The woman from Nelwai village underwent the surgery on Tuesday. the woman Keerthi Laila was rushed to a government hospital in Chennur after she developed health complications. Doctors later removed the surgical cotton from her body and her condition is stated to be progressing now. She was admitted to GGH five days ago and delivered a baby boy through caesarian surgery.

Meanwhile, GGH authorities ordered an inquiry and action would be taken based on the report to be submitted soon, GGH superintendent Dr Harishchandra Reddy said.