Mancherial Collector camp office inaugurated

Collector formally inaugurated the Collector camp office built on the premises of the complex in Naspur mandal centre on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Collector Bharati Hollikeri performs prayers to inaugurate the Collector camp office in Naspur mandal centre on Sunday

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said efforts were being made to inaugurate Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) soon. She formally inaugurated the Collector camp office built on the premises of the complex in Naspur mandal centre on Sunday.

Hollikeri said steps were being taken to expedite the works of the complex and to open it for the public at the earliest. She stated that the complex was meant for rendering services of various departments at a single place. She added the people would be able to save time and money with the advent of the facility.

Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, District Libraries Chairman R Praveen Kumar, Mancherial municipal chairperson P Rajaiah and Naspur civic body chairperson Prabhakar, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan, Additional Collector Rahul, his counterpart from Peddapalli Kumar Deepak, trainee collector Gowthami and many others were present.