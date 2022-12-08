Balka Suman sets February deadline to complete works of Mancherial IDOC

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:16 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman instructed officials and the executing agency to ensure that the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) was ready for inauguration by February.

He along with Collector Bharathi Hollikeri inspected the works of the complex in Naspur mandal centre, on the outskirts of Mancherial on Thursday.

Suman told the authorities to take steps to expedite the works and to complete them by the end of January and asked the executing agency to keep the facility to be inaugurated by February. He inspected the auditorium, office rooms meant for various departments, collector chamber, conference hall and other wings of the IDOC.

Stressing on the need for coordination among different departments to create internal roads, electricity, drinking water and other amenities to the complex, Suman said the objective of the facility was to offer all government services at a single spot, saving time and money of the public. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would inaugurate the complex once the works were completed, he said.

MLC Dande Vittal and others also accompanied him.