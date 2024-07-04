Mancherial Collector instructs officials to prevent seasonal diseases

Collector Deepak asked the officials to take steps to prevent the spread of the communicable diseases and the viral fevers prevalent in monsoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 07:08 PM

Mancherial Collector Kumar Deepak

Mancherial: Collector Kumar Deepak said that preventive measures to control transmittable diseases and viral fevers could be taken from one’s home. He along with in-charge district medical and health officer Dr Anitha convened a review meeting with officials concerned over preventive measures to check the disease here on Thursday.

Deepak asked the officials to take steps to prevent the spread of the communicable diseases and the viral fevers prevalent in monsoon. He instructed them to prevent the growth of the population of mosquitoes. He said that special measures would be taken to control dengue fever by observing a month-long programme till July 31 against vector-borne diseases.

The Collector instructed the officials to take steps to spray mosquito repellants in stagnant water and to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer places by constantly monitoring the situation of floods at regular intervals. He asked them to take up chlorination in open wells and water tanks. He told them to visit kitchens, classrooms and toilets of government-run hostels and to ensure cleanliness.

He urged the public to consume hot water and to maintain the premises tidy. He told the officials to create awareness among the public over the diseases using publicity teams. He added arrangements were made to diagnose dengue and other vector-borne diseases in Telangana Diagnostic Hub. He advised the people to utilize services of the facility.

Mother and Child Hospital Resident Medical Officer Dr Bheeshma, District Surveillance Officer Dr Fayaz Khan, District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah, medical officer Dr Swastika Jaishwal, municipal commissioners and MPDOs were present.