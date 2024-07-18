Mancherial Collector pays surprise visit to government school

During his visit, Deepak inspected registers and classrooms. He told students to fare well in studies by setting a goal.

Mancherial: Collector Kumar Deepak told students to perform well in academics which would bring identity to them. He paid a surprise visit to Zilla Parishad High Schools (Boys) here on Thursday.

He told students to fare well in studies by setting a goal. He advised them to improve communication skills which would play a vital role in securing jobs in a competitive world. He urged them to utilize schemes extended by the government and reach their ambitions. He tried to assess the teaching quality by posing questions to the students.

The Collector asked the teachers to lay a special focus on students who joined from upper-primary schools and use a medium of instruction that they could easily understand lessons. He instructed them to maintain time management and told them to get prior-permission if they would like to take leave. He underlined the need to achieve a high pass percentage in Class 10 results.