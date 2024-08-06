Mancherial: National SC commission member asks officials to ensure development of SCs

Member of national Scheduled Castes commission Ramchandar stated quality education was being provided to students from the Scheduled Castes who form 25 percent of population in the country.

6 August 2024

A member of national Scheduled Castes commission Vaddepalli Ramchandar convenes a meeting in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: A member of national Scheduled Castes commission Vaddepalli Ramchandar said the special measures were being taken to develop the Scheduled Castes. He along with Collector Kumar Deepak convened a meeting with Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu and DCP A Bhaskar and officials of various departments here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramchandar stated quality education was being provided to students from the Scheduled Castes who form 25 percent of population in the country. A total of 2,078 students were housed in government-run hostels. He told officials to ensure better health services to members of the castes in government hospitals as per their population in the district.

The member asked the officials of banks to create awareness over loans extended by the government for economical empowerment of the SCs. He stated that 3,149 members were from weaker sections in self-help groups operated in the district. He told the officials to block those who flout norms in getting contracts in works taken up by the municipalities.

He instructed the officials concerned to extend monetary reward to the couples who marry each other outside their castes. He asked the revenue officials to ensure lands given to SCs not to be occupied. He told police to take steps to resolve pending cases relating to SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities act and make sure victims get justice.

Collector said that steps were being taken to develop the castes and to protect their rights by having coordination with various departments. He stated that awareness was being created among schemes meant for SCs by conducting meetings. He added that women from SCs were encouraged to set up xerox centres, Mahila canteens, poultry farms and fish food stalls.

State SC commission member Renikuntla Praveen Kumar and Additional Collector (Revenue) Motilal and many other officials were present.