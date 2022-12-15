Mancherial: Forest officials told to quickly process proposals of diversions

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Mohan C Pargaien convenes a review meeting authorities of the forest, NPDCL, Mission Bhageeratha departments in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Nodal Officer Mohan C Pargaien told officials concerned to strictly follow time lines while processing proposals of forest diversions in order to avoid delays in exercise and affecting implementation of various developmental activities in the state.

Speaking at a review meeting on the progress of processing of various forest diversion proposals here on Thursday with District Forest Officers from Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, Pargain said there were some changes in the rules of Forest Conservation especially relating to validity of stage I clearance and processing of proposals having violations by user agencies. This has necessitated the processing of proposals on priority basis with proactive approach and coordinated efforts among various departments and Forest.

He asked officers to strictly follow the timelines as per new rules and guidelines while submitting the proposals to avoid delay in processing which in turn affecting implementation of various developmental activities in the state.