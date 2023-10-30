Mancherial girl bags two gold medals in LLB

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:51 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Mancherial: Gaddam Meghana, a girl from remote Devapur village in Kasipet mandal, has won two gold medals for her outstanding performance in LLB course at Osmania University, bringing recognition to the district and making her parents proud. She will receive the medals at a programme to be held on the campus in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Meghana bagged the Justice Tadakamalla Narasinga Rao memorial gold medal and Rudraraju Chandra Mahalaxmi and Sri Duvvuri Narasaraju memorable gold medal for standing in the first in the course and passing it with distinction. She passed out from the university in 2021-22 academic year.

The only daughter of Purushottam, an employee of Orient Cement Company, is presently pursuing LLM at Osmania University. She said that her ambition was to become a civil judge in future and to ensure justice to the victims. She achieved the third rank in Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test or TS PGLCET of which results were declared in April.

Meghana had schooled in Devapur and registered 9.8 CGPA in Class X before pursuing intermediate at a private college of Hyderabad and achieving 96 percent of marks. She was congratulated by her teachers and classmates.