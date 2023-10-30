Prashant Kishor questions Congress dubbing of rivals as moles

Refuting the Congress party’s practice of dubbing people or parties as BJP’s moles categorically, political strategist Prashant Kishor said branding an individual or a party merely on the basis of investigations by central agencies was not acceptable.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:28 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

During a programme at Chennai recently, the political strategist said he had read a report quoting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seeking to know why were there were no CBI or Enforcement Directorate investigations happening in Telangana.

If some people were not being investigated by CBI or ED, they were being dubbed as BJP’s mole. If this argument was stretched a bit further, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was not investigated by CBI or ED, he said, asking: “Are we to say Sonia Gandhi is a mole of the BJP? What kind of nonsensical argument is this?”

It was true that opposition leaders, who were questioning the BJP, were being harassed in the form of central agency investigations, he said. “But to dub anyone, who has not been questioned by the CBI or ED, as a BJP mole.. doesn’t that amount to taking the argument to far?” Prashant Kishor asked.

In the last 10 years, Rahul Gandhi has lost 94 percent of THE elections he or his party has fought in the country. And still, he was not willing to change his approach nor was he willing to vacate his seat and let somebody else take that place, Kishor added.