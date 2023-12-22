Mancherial girl qualified for national chess competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Mancherial: A student from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior College (TSWRJC)-Luxettipet was qualified to participate in a national level chess competition by excelling in the 67th Under-14 and 17 chess championship held recently. She was felicitated by the college on Friday.

TSWRJC-Luxettipet principal M Laliltha Kumari, in a statement, said that D Shriharshini won the second prize in the championship and bagged the opportunity to take part in the national event. Sriharshini will participate in the chess competition to be conducted in Tamil Nadu from December 26, she stated.

Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary Navin Nicolas Lalitha, vice-principal K Maheshwar Rao, regional coordinating officer K Swarupa Rani, sports officer Ram Laxman, junior vice-principal Mounika, School Games Federation Mancherial district secretary Parimala and coach Jyotsna Shiva Krishna congratulated the student on being qualified for a national chess competition.