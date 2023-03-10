Mancherial: Beneficiaries of 330 double bed rooms to be selected on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

The 2BHK houses were built on a piece of land in Rajiv Nagar on the outskirts of the Mancherial district centre at an estimated cost of Rs 5.30 lakh each

Mancherial: Beneficiaries of 330 units of double bedroom homes would be selected through a draw of lots to be held in Mancherial district centre on Sunday.

The 2BHK houses were built on a piece of land in Rajiv Nagar on the outskirts of the district centre at an estimated cost of Rs 5.30 lakh each. A total of 1,600 beneficiaries were already identified. Applications, received through Mee Seva centres, were thoroughly scrutinized by officials of Mancherial municipality and the revenue department.

Meanwhile, Additional Collector Madusudhan Naik (Revenue) convened a review meeting with officials and also inspected arrangements for the draw of lots along with Deputy Commissioner of Police K Sudhir Ramnath and ACP B Thirupathi Reddy.

A total of 650 units were sanctioned to Mancherial Assembly constituency in two phases. Already, 30 homes were handed over to beneficiaries in April 2021. The remaining 290 units were under construction. They were likely to be completed by a month or two.

