Mancherial: Govt sanctions Rs 4.82 crore for approach roads

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Mancherial: The State government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 4.82 crore for formation of approach on either sides of an under-construction bridge across a stream at Suddala village and between Kistampet villages in Gangaram villages of Chennur mandal. The bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Government Whip Balka Suman thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Roads & Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy for sanctioning the funds and realising a long pending dream of people of around 10 villages in Chennur mandal.

He said people of Kishtampet, Gangaram, Suddala, Kammarapalli, Thurakapalli, Kothapalli, Maddikal, Ankushapur, Kachanapalli, Othukulapalli and LB Pet would easily be able to cross the river and reach Chennur and Mancherial for various needs.