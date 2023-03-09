Efforts on to beautify Mancherial: BRS MLA Diwakar Rao

Funds to the tune of Rs 15.14 crore were granted to create a central lighting system, drainage and widening of road from Thollavagu to Old Mancherial, said Diwakar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

MLA Diwakar Rao addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao said that efforts were being made to beautify Mancherial town.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, he stated that funds to the tune of Rs 15.14 crore were granted to create a central lighting system, drainage and widening of road from Thollavagu to Old Mancherial.

He said that four junctions Ambedkar Chowrasta, Laxmi Talkies Chowrasta, Bellampalli Chowrasta, TTD Chowrasta would be beautified at a cost of Rs 27 crore. A stretch between Ambedkar Chowrasta to ACC main gate would be widened, he added.

The legislator ridiculed Opposition parties for criticizing the government to gain political mileage. He said that the parties were not recognizing the unprecedented growth witnessed following creation of Telangana. He advised them to make sensible statements. He added that efforts would be made to bring some more funds for development of the town.

Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, councilors and leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) took part in the meet.