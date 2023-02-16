Mancherial Library Corporation approves annual budget of Rs 55 lakh

The corporation's general body meeting, chaired by chairman R Praveen Kumar, approved the annual budget of Rs 55 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

District library chairman Praveen Kumar chairs a meeting held to discuss about annual budget in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: The District Library Corporation has allocated Rs.45 lakh to construct new libraries and to install CCTV cameras and Rs.5 lakh to buy study material to help aspirants of government jobs.

The corporation’s general body meeting, chaired by chairman R Praveen Kumar, approved the annual budget of Rs 55 lakh here on Thursday.

Kumar said steps were being taken to develop libraries in the district. Libraries in dilapidated condition were improved and modern amenities were introduced, he said, adding that special focus was laid on providing study material to aspirants of government jobs. A souvenir would be released narrating the progress in libraries witnessed in the last five years.

District Educational Officer S Venkateshwarlu, District Panchayat Officer Phaninder, District Adult Education Officer Purshottam Naik, DPRO Sampath Kumar and many others were present.