Mancherial: RTO tells owners of vehicles to clear taxes

The RTO L Kishtaiah warned that the vehicles would be seized if they don’t clear the tax and a penalty of 200 percent was going to be imposed against the owners when caught

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

RTO Kistaiah addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: District Road Transport Officer (RTO) L Kishtaiah said the district unit of the department achieved 91.96 percent of its annual target by recording revenues of Rs.51.37 crore as against Rs 55.86 crore set for 2022-23 fiscal.

Addressing a press conference, Kistaiah expressed confidence that the remaining target would be reached by the end of this financial year. He said owners of 5,303 vehicles were evading payment of various taxes to the tune of Rs 1.66 crore in the district. He wanted them to pay the taxes at the earliest.

Also Read Three arrested for smuggling spurious cotton seeds in Mancherial

He warned that the vehicles would be seized if they don’t clear the tax and a penalty of 200 percent was going to be imposed against the owners when caught. He also said vehicles of tax defaulters would be sold as scrap. Teams led by Motor Vehicle Inspector G Vivekananda Reddy would carry out inspections and detect errant owners.