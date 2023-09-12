Mancherial: Man gets 3 years in jail for assaulting sister, mother

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Mancherial: A Chennur court on Tuesday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for three years in jail and a fine of Rs.8,000 apart from a fine of Rs 3,000 for four others after finding them guilty in assaulting their sister four years ago.

Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Sampath pronounced the verdict, awarding three years of rigorous imprisonment to Durgam Nandu and a fine of Rs 3,000 for Durgam Saritha, Durgam Ashok, Durgam Bhumakka, and Durgam Lalitha of Annaram village in Kotapalli mandal, for assaulting and abusing Nandu’s sister and mother on March 3, 2019.

The then Inspector Ramesh took up investigations and filed a charge-sheet establishing involvement of the five in the assault.