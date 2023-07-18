Four men sentenced to imprisonment for thrashing shop keeper in Hyderabad

They first bought soft drinks from the shop and when the owner asked for money, they abused him and beat him
Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced four men to 18 days simple imprisonment for thrashing a shop keeper in SR Nagar.
The four persons – Rocky Philips, Mohd.Maaz Khan, Mohd.Arbaz and Mohd.Taimur, all in an inebriated condition went to a shop at Bapunagar. They first bought soft drinks from the shop and when the owner asked for money, they abused him and beat him.
The SR Nagar police booked a petty case and arrested them.