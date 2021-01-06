Mancherial: MLC Satheesh comes to the rescue of tribal girl

Satheesh came forward to help Lavudya Divya, a tribal girl hailing from Dharmaraopet village in Kasipet mandal, after learning her plight through social media platforms.

Mancherial: MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar showed his humane side by coming to the rescue of a financially poor girl who lost a leg in a road accident. He handed over a Letter of Consent of Rs 1 lakh to the girl, from the Chief Minister Relief Fund here on Tuesday.

Satheesh came forward to help Lavudya Divya, a tribal girl hailing from Dharmaraopet village in Kasipet mandal, after learning her plight through social media platforms. He interacted with her family members and assured them of all support on his behalf and the government. He spoke to doctors and enquired about her condition.

Divya sustained serious injuries in a road mishap and was admitted to Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)-Hyderabad. Her right leg was amputated as part of the treatment. Her parents spent Rs 2 lakh for the treatment borrowing money from private sources. They were struggling to raise the money required to pay medical expenditures.

