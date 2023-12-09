Mancherial: Motorist charred to death as lorry collides with bike

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:53 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A man was charred to death after his bike caught fire in the impact of a collision with a lorry on National Highway 363 near Bellampalli on Saturday.

Bellampalli Inspector Bansilal said the identity of the man was yet to be established with his face and torso receiving over 90 percent burn injuries. Efforts were on to identify him. “Except for the mobile phone, we could not find any belongings,” he said.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms, the man was seen lying unconscious while his motorbike was in flames. Onlookers said that the two-wheeler caught fire due to the impact of the collision.