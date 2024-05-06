Mancherial: Woman dies after delivery, parents allege negligence

She suffered severe bleeding after the delivery, which resulted in her death.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 07:20 PM

Mancherial: A woman died after delivering a baby, allegedly due to the negligence of doctors at a private hospital here on Monday.

Ravalika (25) of Bellampalli town had given birth to a baby boy at Nandini Hospital. She was then shifted to Medlife Hospital when she suffered profuse bleeding after the delivery. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment. Parents and family members of the woman alleged that Ravalika died due to negligence of the doctors at Medlife Hospital. They staged a dharna demanding action against the doctors holding them responsible for her death. They, however, withdrew their protest when police assured them of justice by probing into the incident.

When asked, Dr Kumara Swamy of the hospital refuted the allegation and said the doctors had tried their best to save the woman. She suffered severe bleeding after the delivery, which resulted in her death. She was admitted to the hospital and her medical condition deteriorated in the morning. She died by afternoon, he said.

Police said a case was registered against the management of the hospital, based on a complaint received from family members of Ravalika. Investigations were taken up.