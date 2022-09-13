Mancherial NGO to celebrate Bathukamma festival without loud music

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

(Municipal chairperson Jakkula Shwetha releases wall posters of Bathukamma festival in Bellampalli on Tuesday)

Mancherial: A voluntary organization of Bellampalli decided to celebrate the ensuing floral festival Bathukamma without playing loud music this time. Bellampalli municipal chairperson Jakkula Shwetha and Revenue Divisional Officer Shyamala Devi unveiled wall posters of the event in the town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shwetha requested women folks to participate in the festival and make it a success. She urged the celebrators to participate in the festival and dance to songs in place of loud music and folk songs played in public address systems. She appreciated the representatives of the organization for preserving the culture and tradition of Telangana.

Adepu Sathish, president of the organization said that they were organising the festival in its original and authentic form and to carry forward it for future generations by shunning playing loud music. He pleaded to women to extend their cooperation to the cause and to win prizes by taking part in the festival to be held in AMC ground in the coal belt town.

Telangana State Folk Artistes Association Secretary Hanumandla Madhukar, working president of the organization Kampelli Vijay Kumar, assistant secretary Gummula Chandu, honorary advisor Pudari Nagesh Goud, members Panasa Venkates and Kandula Rajanna were present.