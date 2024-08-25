Mancherial, Nirmal see moderate rains

The average rainfall of Mancherial district was 28.5 mm and Nirmal district’s average rainfall was gauged to 23 mm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 August 2024, 05:45 PM

representational image

Mancherial/Nirmal: Both Mancherial and Nirmal districts registered moderate rains on Sunday.

The average rainfall of Mancherial district was 28.5 mm, as per a weather report available on the website of Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Kasipet mandal received the highest rainfall of 52.3 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 729 mm from June 1 to August 25 as against the normal rainfall of 718 mm, reflecting an excess by 2 percent.

Nirmal district’s average rainfall was gauged to 23 mm. Kaddampeddur mandal had the highest rainfall by 41.7 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 765 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 681 mm, indicating a deviation by 12 percent.

The actual rainfall of Adilabad district was measured to be 798 mm as against the normal rainfall of 771 mm in this monsoon so far. Kumram Bheem Asifabad district’s actual rainfall was gauged to be 918 mm as compared to the normal rainfall of 792 mm, showing an excess by 16 percent.