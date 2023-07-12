Telangana : Two young lovers end lives fearful of parental opposition to their love

Two youngsters died by suicide, apprehending parental opposition to their love in Siddipet district of Telangana

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 09:10 AM, Wed - 12 July 23

SIDDIPET: In a heart-wrenching incident that sent shockwaves through the community, two youngsters, identified as Kurapati Bagirath (17) and Thotla Neha (16), took their own lives by hanging in Latchapet of Dubbaka Mandal. Both of them were intermediate students at a local junior college in Dubbaka and were believed to be deeply in love with one another.

Possibly worried over the fear of facing parental disapproval, Bagirath and Neha took the devastating decision to prematurely end their lives. When Bagirath’s parents were away on Tuesday evening, the young lovers met at his residence and ended their lives. The suicide-by-pact was discovered by grief-stricken family members on Wednesday morning, leaving the entire village in a state of shock and sorrow.

The bodies were taken to the Government Hospital in Dubbaka, where a postmortem examination will be conducted. Authorities have registered a case.

