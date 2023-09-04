Mancherial players excel in U-17 state level badminton meet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Mancherial: Aditya Harshavardhan of the town and Shourya Kiran from Warangal jointly won a gold medal at a double slow event in the Under-17 Sub-Junior Badminton Championship organised in Hyderabad from September 1 to 4.

Meanwhile, Anumula Srivalli belonging to the town along with Akshaya Chowdari bagged silver medal in the similar competition.

The medalists were congratulated by Erstwhile Adilabad Badminton Association president Adla Mahesh, general secretary Pulluri Sudhakar, chief advisor G Mukesh Goud, vice presidents Baskarla Vasu, and Banda Meena Reddy, treasurer K Satyapal Reddy, joint secretary Ramesh Reddy and others for shining in the state-level meet.