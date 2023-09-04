Telangana has earmarked 10,000 acres for food processing units: Agri Minister

This move is part of the government's strategy to support farmers by creating opportunities for value addition and enhancing agricultural productivity, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:06 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Wanaparthy: The Telangana government has earmarked a substantial 10,000 acres of land for the establishment of food processing units across the State. This move is part of the government’s strategy to support farmers by creating opportunities for value addition and enhancing agricultural productivity, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said.

He made these remarks while inaugurating Sri Sai Rice Industry at Pebberu mandal headquarters on Monday. He reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to promoting agro industries, emphasising the vital role they play in ensuring farmers receive fair prices for their produce.

Highlighting the State government’s support for farmers, the Minister said flagship initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, crop loan waiver, free and uninterrupted power supply, irrigation water, and direct procurement of paddy crop, emerged as a confidence booster among farmers to take up cultivation. “Telangana is the only State in India that has successfully implemented crop loan waiver scheme twice, providing significant relief to farmers,” he added.

The State government’s vision extends beyond traditional farming practices, with a strong emphasis on crop rotation to diversify agriculture. Niranjan Reddy said Telangana was ranked second in the country in oil palm cultivation. He expressed confidence that the State would soon claim the top spot in this sector, due to the BRS government’s efforts in revitalising agriculture.

Further, the Minister stated that Telangana farmers, buoyed by the government’s initiatives, are emerging as role models in the agricultural sector, attracting nationwide attention. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s pro-agriculture policies have garnered huge acclaim, positioning Telangana as a beacon of agricultural success.

On the occasion, around 100 leaders and activists from the BJP in Chelimilla of Pebberu mandal, were formally inducted into the BRS. Wanaparthy Municipal Chairman Gattu Yadav, Vice-Chairman Vakiti Sridhar, and others were present.