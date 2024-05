Inspector suspended in Sangareddy

However, the IG had transferred and attached him to the SP office following various allegations against him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Sangareddy: Multi-Zone IG Sudheerbabu has placed Inspector Venkata Sai Kishore under suspension. Sai Kishore worked as Inspector at Central Crime Station in Sangareddy until a month ago.

However, the IG had transferred and attached him to the SP office following various allegations against him.

Also Read BRS gears up for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates constituency election

After a thorough inquiry into the allegations, Sudheerbabu suspended the Inspector.