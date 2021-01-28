Mancherial: Principal of CoE-Bellampalli receives TSWREIS appreciation

Inala Saidulu was given the certificate for helping 27 students of the CoE to secure admissions into premier engineering and higher education institutions of the country

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Mancherial: Inala Saidulu, principal of the Centre of Excellence, received a certificate of appreciation from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar for rendering outstanding services and for playing a vital role in the growth of students, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Saidulu was given the certificate for helping 27 students of the CoE to secure admissions into premier engineering and higher education institutions of the country. He was congratulated by teachers and students of the institution. He expressed gratitude to all those who extended their support to him in administering the centre.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .