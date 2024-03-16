TT Impact: Officials take steps to address problems of Sakhi Centre in Mancherial

A report was published in these columns narrating the plight of women employees and victims at the centre due to lack of a permanent water facility and also how employees were facing inconvenience due to the delay in paying salaries for seven months.

Mancherial: Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare department have responded positively to a report published in these columns on Saturday.

District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah said estimates would be prepared to dig a bore well, install an electric motor, to lay flooring on threshold, to create drainage system and a room for security personnel at the Sakhi one stop centre for women in the district centre. He added that salaries of two months would also be credited to bank accounts of the employees of the centre on Monday.

Officials were asked to prepare estimations of the infrastructure worth Rs 6 lakh to be created at the centre. Officials of the department from Hyderabad assured to grant the funds. It has been learnt that Collector Badavath Santosh expressed willingness to release funds from a crucial balance fund for the facilities if needed.

