Mancherial: SCCL workers grill former MP Vivek on privatisation of Singareni

20 April 22

File Photo

Mancherial: Former Peddapalli MP and BJP executive council member Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy had a bitter experience when SCCL workers buttonholed him on the rationale behind the privatisation of four coal blocks of the Sate-owned coal major, in Mandamarri town on Wednesday.

As the angry coal miners began questioning Vivek on the Centre’s move to auction the coal blocks, a flustered BJP leader had to get off the dias and leave the venue. He was attending a meeting with leaders of BJP at KK-5 mine. Vivek was left with no chance but to leave the venue when the miners asked him as to why the Centre was auctioning the four coal blocks of the state-owned coal major. He was addressing the miners during a gate meeting of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an affiliate trade union of BJP, on the premises of the mine. The miners who gathered at the venue raised slogans condemning the union government.

In the meantime, the leaders of the BMS picked up an argument with the miners, triggering a tension. They expressed anger against the leaders of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS), a recognized union of SCCL, alleging that company was backing up the trade union. They said that no union opposed the gate meeting of another union in the history of the coal giant.

