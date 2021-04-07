Mancherial: School correspondent wins ‘Global Women Inspiration’ award

Sudhati was among 100 inspirational women who were chosen for bestowing the award in different fields

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Mancherial: Sana Sudhati, the correspondent of Abhyasa School of Excellence, was presented the Global Women Inspiration Awards-2021 by I Can Foundation, a Jaipur-based voluntary organisation for inspiring and empowering women and for working for the betterment of children and women. She received the award and a certificate of appreciation, sent through courier, here on Wednesday.

Sudhati was among 100 inspirational women who were chosen for bestowing the award in different fields. She was the only person to have been selected for giving the award from north Telangana. She heads the school and is known for adopting innovative teaching methods and for recruiting women in teaching and non-teaching positions.

Expressing happiness on being picked for the international the award, the correspondent said that it enhanced her responsibility. She thanked those who extended their cooperation to her in operating the school. She was congratulated by teachers and principals of various private schools.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .