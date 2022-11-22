| Six Boxers Of Adilabad Qualify For State Level Boxing Tournament

22 November 22

Mancherial: Six players belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district have qualified to participate in a state-level boxing tournament soon by excelling in day-long district-level selection competition held here on Monday. The results of the selection were declared on Tuesday.

Ch Shwetha Rani, Konga Sathwika, Karan Prasad, Shashank Das, U Shiva Kumar and P Sunil, belonging to different educational institutions in erstwhile Adilabad district, were selected to take part in state-level completion.

They won gold medals at the district-level selections organized jointly by Telangana Boxing Federation, District Olympic Association and District Sports Authority of Adilabad.

Adilabad District Boxing Association General Secretary M Shekhar, President Niwas Goud, vice-president V Madhu and Jayender, MD Waseem, treasurer Ramakanth, members Md Zaffer, Zabbi, coach Sai Goud congratulated the sportspersons.