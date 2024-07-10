Mancherial students shine in state-level sub junior athletic meet

Students from Carmel Convent High School (CCHS) in the town shined in a state level sub-junior athletic meet held at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 08:20 PM

Prinicipal Rincy congratulates students for excelling in a state-level sub-junior athletic meet, in Mancherial on Wednesday

Mancherial: Students from Carmel Convent High School (CCHS) in the town shined in a state level sub-junior athletic meet held at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad on Sunday. They were felicitated on the premises of the school here on Wednesday.

CCHS principal Sister Rincy said that P Siddhartha won the gold medal in 400 meters sprinting event and silver medal in 600 meters category, while Srustiyogyatha bagged the silver medal in 600 meter running competition.

K Sindhya Jalmyn clinched the silver medal in the 300 metres running competition.

M Sridhar won the silver medal in broad jump and bronze medal in 50 meters running event, while K Reshi Karthikeya, Ch Jyothirmayi stood in fourth place in 100 meters event and long jump category respectively.

Sister Rincy and vice principal Sister Lilly congratulated the students for excelling in the state-level meet and bringing recognition to the district. She patted athletic coach Anil Kumar for imparting quality training to the students.