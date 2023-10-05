Mancherial: Two science models selected for national exhibition

The exhibition is going to be organised as part of 'Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Awards -MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge)

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:57 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Drainage and road cleaner invented by Kusheendra Varma.

Mancherial: Two innovative science models invented by students of the district were selected for the 10th national level exhibition to be held in New Delhi from October 9 to 11. The exhibition is going to be organised as part of ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Awards -MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge), being executed by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) with National Innovation Foundation – India (NIF).

District Educational Officer S Sadaiah, in a statement, said that the models, Grain protector from rains and animals made by J Maniprasad of Annaram and drainage and road cleaner created by K Kusheendra Varma of Luxettipet were chosen for the event. The students were excelled in a state-level competition conducted in January in Nirmal. He congratulated the two on being selected for a national exhibition.

Maniprasad said that the protector could avoid grains from getting drenched by spreading cover and raising an alarm when farm animals try to consume the grains. He stated that it was an affordable gadget and farmers could easily install it at their farms and paddy procurement centres. It runs on a 12 voltage battery and solar energy as well.

Meanwhile, Kushendra Varma said that he developed the model to effectively lift garbage from roads and to clean drainages. He stated that it would help in preventing communicable diseases and other ailments contracted by sanitation workers while keeping premises clean. He added that it was a low-cost device and could be operated with solar power.