Mancherial: Woman killed by former husband in full public view

By Mitu David Published Date - 05:41 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Mancherial: Disputes over a piece of land were believed to have driven a person to kill his former wife in full public view near the municipality office here on Friday. Police suspect that the man Velpula Madhukar and his two associates were involved in the gruesome killing of Velpula Swapna (26). She was a resident of Rajivnagar.

Swapna was found dead in a pool of blood near the municipality office around 1 pm. She received fatal injuries around her neck and died on the spot.

The assailants fled the spot on a motorcycle and were believed to have been detained by police while they were on their way to Kotapalli after the killing, which created a flutter in the town. Videos of Swapna battling for her life went viral on social media platforms.

Police believe that her first husband Velpula Madhukar and two of his friends had attacked her over a land dispute. Swapna was married to Madhukar in 2016 and had separated to marry another person.