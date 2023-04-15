Mancherial woman qualified for PhD

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Peddapalli Sunitha

Mancherial: Peddapalli Sunitha, a resident of the town has been qualified for the award of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Osmania University for her research on ‘Application of probiotics in carp fishes’.

She submitted the thesis under the guidance of Prof Jithender Kumar Naik. Sunitha attributed her success to encouragement from Naik and her sister Radha and brother-in-law Raithu Srinivas.

She was schooled in the district headquarters and pursued a degree at Mancherial Government Degree College before earning post-graduation from Nizam College in Hyderabad.

She enrolled for PhD at the department of Zoology of Osmania University.

