Osmania University opens life-sciences course to doctors, engineers

The Osmania University has opened up new avenues for professionals to pursue sciences irrespective of the subjects they studied at the undergraduate level.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:40 AM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Starting next academic year, engineers, doctors and pharmacists can pursue physical or life-sciences courses at the postgraduate level at Osmania University (OU).

The varsity has opened up new avenues for professionals to pursue sciences irrespective of the subjects they studied at the undergraduate level. Currently, studying life-sciences or physical sciences at the undergraduate level is a prerequisite for admission into MSc courses at the university.

At a recent meeting, the varsity officials decided to relax this norm allowing engineering, MBBS and Pharmacy graduates into MSc programmes, subject to qualifying the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET).

“We have decided to allow engineering, MBBS and Pharmacy graduates for the MSc admissions from the 2023-24 academic year. This will bring an interdisciplinary approach. With students from different educational backgrounds, the classroom composition will also change,” OU Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder told Telangana Today.

This initiative will not only increase admissions in the colleges but also enable professionals to take up research in their area of interest at the postgraduate level.

The university has also opened up postgraduate Commerce admissions to students who have pursued any course at the undergraduate level.

During the last academic year, the varsity officials relaxed the admission norm for Arts and Social Sciences, permitting undergraduates to take admission into PG programmes provided they qualified in the relevant entrance test. This has helped engineering graduates pursue Political Science and History courses at the university.

Further, there is a plan to introduce new courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels for the forthcoming academic year.

Accordingly, officials have scheduled a meeting with all departments on April 12, 13 and 15 to review the existing courses and come up with new programmes, which are skill-, job- and industry-oriented. However, there are also possibilities of dropping some courses, which are not in demand or having less-than-stipulated admissions.