Mancherial: Executing agency for constructing bridge across Godavari finalized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Mancherial: The executing agency for construction of a high-level bridge across Godavari River near Mancherial town and Anthargaon mandal centre of Peddapalli district, has been finalised indicating a headway in creation of the much-awaited facility.

Vallabhaneni Constructions Private Limited, which previously constructed a high-level bridge across Pranahita at Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and on borders of Maharashtra, emerged as the agency by quoting a bid 2.7 percent less than the estimated cost of the project, which was Rs 164 crore. Tenders were invited for the construction of the bridge in June.

Construction to commence soon

Authorities of the Roads and Building department said that the construction would be commenced once the technical issues were cleared by a month or two. The period of the construction is two years. The State government accorded administrative sanction to take up the bridge in May. The travelling distance between Mancherial and Karimnagar would drastically be reduced with the advent of the bridge.

MLA thanks government

Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao thanked the government for taking steps to commence the works of the bridge at the earliest. He stated the travelling distance between Peddapalli and Mancherial would be reduced by 30 km with the help of the bridge. People are currently forced to take Godavarikhani-Ramagundam road to reach Peddapalli and Karimnagar towns.

CM fulfills poll promise

Motorists can use this Mancherial-Antharangam-Basant Nagar route once the facility is complete. They have been demanding for the facility for over two decades. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that a bridge would be built across the river while addressing a poll rally in Mancherial in 2018.