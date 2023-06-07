Mancherial: Works of high-level bridge across Godavari gain momentum

The high-level bridge across Godavari was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 125 crore and the cost of the facility was revised and rose to Rs 165 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

A soil test is being carried out at the site of the proposed high-level bridge, in the riverbed of Godavari near Mancherial.

Mancherial: Work on the much-awaited high-level bridge across Godavari river between Mancherial and Anthargaon in Peddapalli district has finally gained momentum.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced the high-level bridge across Godavari, while addressing a gathering at a poll rally held in Naspur mandal centre in 2018. Accordingly, the bridge was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 125 crore. The cost of the facility was revised and rose to Rs 165 crore.

Administrative sanction was accorded and tenders were invited in 2022. Vallabha Constructions Private Limited, which previously erected a high-level bridge across Pranahita at Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, bagged the work. Soil tests have already commenced at the site in order to construct the bridge. Another soil test is being carried out at the place where pillars of the bridge are going to be erected.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to lay a foundation stone to the works of the facility on June 9.

The travel distance between Mancherial, Peddapalli and Karimnagar will be reduced by around 20 km with the advent of the facility. Currently, motorists are forced to take the Godavarikhani-Ramagundam route to reach Peddapalli and Karimnagar.