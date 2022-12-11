Mancherial YouTuber pays for Rs.2.85 lakh-motorbike with Re.1 coins

Eraveni Venkatesh, the 21-year-old son of a coal miner and who operates a YouTube channel titled ‘Villain Mama Gaming’ which has over 1 lakh subscribers, usually posts videos narrating online games in Telugu.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 01:00 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Mancherial: A young YouTuber from Ramakrishnapur town took the staff at an automobile showroom in Mancherial by surprise, when he paid for a Rs.2.85 lakh-motorbike with one rupee coins. Yes. You read that right. Nearly three lakh coins.

Eraveni Venkatesh, the 21-year-old son of a coal miner and who operates a YouTube channel titled ‘Villain Mama Gaming’ which has over 1 lakh subscribers, usually posts videos narrating online games in Telugu. However, for his latest video, he got the quite unusual idea of buying a motorbike using 2.85 lakh one rupee coins instead of currency notes.

One month to collect coins

“I made this move to make a video and to garner more views. The showroom staff were taken aback when I shared my desire with them a month ago. They were curious as to how I could collect the coins. I had saved nearly 40,000 coins since childhood. I procured the remaining coins from various banks, which took a month. A major portion of the coins was given by the State Bank of India’s Khanapur branch,” Venkatesh, who had his eye on a 250 cc KTM bike, told Telangana Today.

“Venkatesh told us he was a YouTuber and wanted to produce some unique video by purchasing the motorbike paying with only coins. We obliged his special request as it sounded interesting though counting and liquidating the coins is a daunting task,” P Sundar, general manager of Mahi KTM showroom in Mancherial district headquarters, said.

Counting takes more than a day

The showroom staff took a day to count the coins. As many 112 polythene carry bags containing 2,500 coins each were brought from Ramakrishnapur to the showroom on an auto-trolley. Each bag weighed 10 kilograms. The bags were placed in a special room. About 12 staffers of the showroom were engaged for the counting process, which began on Thursday at 10 am and ended on Friday by 2 pm.

Venkatesh’s crew recorded the process of the coins being brought to the showroom, handing over of the coins to the management of the showroom and the entire process.

A 15-minute video of the unique bike purchase has been uploaded on Venkatesh’s YouTube channel.