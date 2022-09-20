Watch: American YouTuber speaks Telugu at Indian restaurants, gets free food

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Knowing local languages is always helpful. Saves you the whole translating efforts, helps you connect with people, and sometimes even gets you free food.

American YouTuber Xiaoma recently uploaded a video where he visits various Telugu restaurants in Texas, USA, and tries to order food in Telugu. The video turned out to be great with people’s shocked reactions to an American speaking Telugu.

He first visited a restaurant called Pariwaar Delights and ordered Irani chai in his broken Telugu. The person at the cash counter smiled at him, and enquired if he spoke fluent Telugu to which he said, “Konchem konchem.. nerchukuntunanu.” A couple seated at one of the tables in the restaurant along with the staff appreciated him for his language skills.

Next, he visited a restaurant called Hyderabad House, where he asks the staff in Telugu what his favourite dish is and tries mutton biryani. The man who looks like the chef of the place clicked a picture with him and offered free chai.

He also visited Sapthagiri Taste of India, where he gets an uttapam and a mango lassi. The staff here wasn’t able to understand him at first, but then quickly understood and helped him with his order.

At the Golconda Chimney, Xiaoma received VIP treatment. The manager who hails from Hyderabad gives him a discount and also offered his chef’s special dish. They spoke about how Xiaoma learned Telugu online, and how he had never been to India but would like to go.

Earlier, he went around Tamil eateries in New York City trying to speak in Tamil with the staff there.