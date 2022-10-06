Mandana doesn’t want to work in Bollywood after Sajid Khan joins ‘Bigg Boss 16’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Mandana Karimi, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Lock Upp’ as a participant, is disappointed with the makers of ‘Bigg Boss’ for having Sajid Khan as a contestant in the 16th season. The actor, who was a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 9’, was one of many who had accused the filmmaker in the ‘Me Too’ movement.

In an interview with an English Daily, the actor lamented that there is “no respect for women” in the industry. “To be honest, I’m not surprised to see him back in the spotlight. For people, life has become like I will put my head under the sand. If it is going to benefit me, and I can make money, then who cares? That shows why the ‘Me Too’ movement in India and many other countries didn’t really reach anywhere,” Karimi said.

Mandana also revealed she has no desire to work in Bollywood anymore. “I didn’t go for any auditions. I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to be associated with an industry where there is no respect for women,” she added.

After Sajid joined the show, Mandana made her Instagram account private.

Mandana had earlier opened up about her casting couch experience with Sajid during the ‘Me Too’ movement. When she had met the director for ‘Humshakals’, she was allegedly asked to remove her clothes if she wanted the role — “If I like what I see, you might get the part,” the director allegedly said to Mandana.

Many others, including Saloni Gaur, and Aahana Kumra, also spoke up about their experiences with the director. Many celebs, including BB OTT fame Urfi Javed and singer Sona Mohapatra, have also spoken up against Sajid’s participation in the show.