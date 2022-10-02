#MeToo trends after Sajid Khan announced as Bigg Boss 16 contestant

Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Salman Khan announced the names of contestants for the upcoming season 16 of Bigg Boss. One among them is filmmaker Sajid Khan who was accused of sexual harassment.

Fans of the show and people who have long supported the Me Too movement have expressed their displeasure over the country’s biggest reality show giving a platform to someone who faced such charges.

According to reports as many as nine women have accused Khan of harassment. Incidents where he flashed his private parts, asked actors to give auditions in his bedroom, and other inappropriate questions have come to light. Actors Ahana Kumar, Simran Suri, Mandana Karmi, and others are among the women who leveled allegations against him.

What irked the fans even further was Sajid Khan’s attempt to whitewash his image on the show and the fact that others were abetting his efforts. Sajid spoke about how he became arrogant after Housefull’s success but the allegations against him which led to a major backlash were not mentioned anywhere by anyone.

Janice Sequeira, a known name in the B-town took to Twitter to express how shaken she was. “I have woken up triggered and upset. It’s bad enough that men who were called out during MeToo have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star?” she wrote.

“What is the msg we’re sending out to women who call out their predators, especially celebrity predators? Stay silent ladies. Clearly, no one gives a shit?” she asked in a series of tweets she put out.

To add to that, a former contestant of Bigg Boss and the current poster girl of the Indian television industry Sehnaz Gill came out in support of the filmmaker. As Sajid joined Salman on stage, he was shown a special video message from her where she welcomed him on the show and declared her full support for Sajid.

#SajidKhan, #Metoo, and #ShennazGill have been trending on the micro-blogging site with people accusing the makers of the show for allowing a powerful man like Sajid Khan to control the narrative.

It’s bad enough that men who were called out during #MeToo have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star? WTF IS WRONG WITH US AS A SOCIETY? — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) October 2, 2022

in case we've forgotten, #SajidKhan took his d*ck out in front of women regularly, actors journalists he didn't care. just a reminder before we start watching that damn show 'just for entertainment yaar'. expect better demand better — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) October 2, 2022

Just for sake of creating network in Bollywood, #ShehnaazGill became #SajidKhan sister…? And she as well supported a molester for a movie. Ewww. #AsimRiaz is right! He is the real #SidharthShukla Friend!#Bb16 . #BigBoss16 — Abhishek Mishra (@abtweet19) October 2, 2022

Itna image clarification karna hai toh, bring those women too who had accused him of molestation. Let them also have a platform nd audience to hear their side. Nd we'll see how long he'll play victim on ntv. #SajidKhan#BB16 — Riiizzzzuuu🌻❤️ (@notsomellow_) October 1, 2022

Can't believe how #SajidKhan is being portrayed as a hero. His participation is understandable but at least not this way. And then getting #ShehnaazGill to just get him some support. Tooh hai tumpe @ishehnaaz_gill#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/ZJB9xUIfXp — Dil. 🖤 (@dil_sim) October 1, 2022