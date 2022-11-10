Manepally Jewellers launches its 5th store in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Manepally Rama Rao - Chairman Manepally Jewellers, Manepally Murali Krishna & Manepally Gopi Krishna -Directors Manepally Jewellers along with Actress Mehreen Kaur Peerzada at the Grand Launch of 5th Exclusive Store of Manepally Jewellers at Chandanagar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Manepally Jewellers on Thursday launched its 5th store in Hyderabad featuring exclusive wedding and bridal jewellery at Chandanagar.

The store was inaugurated by Manepally Rama Rao, Chairman, Manepally Jewellers in the presence of actor and brand ambassador of the jewellery store, Mehreen Kaur, who showcased the exquisite wedding jewellery collection.

During the inauguration of the new store, Manepally Jewellers also announced the launch of its upcoming store at Suchitra circle.

Directors, Manepally Jewellers, Manepally Murli Krishna and Manepally Gopi Krishna, said, “apart from showcasing wedding and bridal jewellery, the new store features various sections of exclusive diamond jewellery, light weight gold jewellery, traditional jewellery etc.”

They thanked customers for their trust on our brand and added, “in the very near future, we will also launch another showroom of Manepally Jewellers at Suchitra Circle.”