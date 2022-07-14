Manhole cover theft gets rampant in Punjagutta

Published Date - 03:29 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: Even as civic bodies are cautioning the public against removing opening manholes or removing manhole covers in view of the monsoon, officials have approached the Panjagutta police complaining that manhole covers were being stolen rampantly in Punjagutta.

According to the complaint lodged by local civic officials, manhole covers were being stolen by some unknown persons regularly from colonies, with 17 covers being stolen in the last few months in Punjagutta alone. The police, who booked a case, are investigating.

The City police had earlier arrested local gangs that moved around colonies during the night in auto-rickshaws and stole manhole covers, which are made of cement and iron. These were later sold at commercial complexes or residential apartments where manholes are an integral part of the sewerage discharge network.

