AI-based Samsung Galaxy S24 series sale commences in Hyderabad

The launch event, attended by the Samsung team, witnessed the handover of the first device to a customer by RSM Sumit Kukreja.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 11:46 PM

Hyderabad: Samsung enthusiasts in Hyderabad were in for a treat as the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series officially launched with a midnight sale ONLY at Master Telecommunications, Punjagutta.

Sameer Mohammed, the proprietor of Master Telecommunications, expressed his delight at hosting the midnight sale in his showroom.

The S24 series, unveiled globally in San Francisco on January 17, brings a wave of excitement with its cutting-edge features and advancements over its predecessor, the S23.